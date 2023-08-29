Harry Kane gets into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 29 2023, 9.18pm Share Harry Kane gets into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6096775/harry-kane-gets-into-the-spirit-ahead-of-oktoberfest-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Harry Kane is enjoying life in Germany (Tom Weller/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29. Football Harry Kane got into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest. The moment you’ve all been waiting for… 😎🥨#Paulaner #MiaSanMia #Ad pic.twitter.com/f3YagrB5Ge— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 29, 2023 Manchester City took their silverware on tour. Checking into Shanghai on our #TrebleTrophyTour! 👋🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/cyhPMOqdVy— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 29, 2023 An important lesson for a young Kevin Nolan. "Big Sam has got me right up against the wall"Kev Nolan shares some brilliant stories on Iron Cast 🤣— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 29, 2023 Tennis Petra Kvitova was pleased. First round win at a Slam, never easy, never taken for granted, *always* feels so good 🙏🗽@usopen pic.twitter.com/99uB6xpvY4— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 29, 2023 Formula One What an achievement from Michael Schumacher 19 years ago. It's been 19 years since the legendary Michael @schumacher wrapped up the last of his SEVEN world titles 👑#F1 #OnThisDay @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/QgEHEusIwk— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2023 Max Verstappen was pleased with his fixed Hungarian Grand Prix trophy after Lando Norris accidentally smashed it. It’s fixed 🇭🇺🙌 pic.twitter.com/wkgKE5y4vR— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 29, 2023 July = 🏆💥😱August = 🏆🧡😊#F1 https://t.co/eweOUillUu pic.twitter.com/JfttR1Lm0r— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2023 Mini mullet for a young Valtteri Bottas. Thank you for all the birthday wishes yesterday 🙏🏼#VB77 #bday #mullet pic.twitter.com/VP5Z7l5pio— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 29, 2023 A man of many talents. 🙌We hope you're enjoying some cake (and coffee) on your birthday VB! 🎂#HappyBirthdayValtteri pic.twitter.com/oZsBMWAPmI— Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 28, 2023 James Hunt was remembered. Entertaining, admired and adored. 🧡Remembering the legendary James Hunt, who would have celebrated his 76th birthday today. pic.twitter.com/2kKuKrkhX5— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2023 Is Logan Sargeant still waiting for a lift? Hey @WilliamsRacing… can we confirm that someone picked @LoganSargeant up in the end? 🥺#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jJp0ZFroX9— Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2023 Rugby union Wales put some miles in on the bike. 🚴♂️ Prepping for our own Tour of France#WelshRugby | #ViveLeCymru pic.twitter.com/cxA9tuh46M— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 29, 2023 South Africa were preparing to begin their defence of the World Cup. Rugby World Cup 2023 preparations, the @Springboks way 💪#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/V4siluwDgO— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) August 29, 2023