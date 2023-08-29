Aiden O’Brien sees Sutton past Wycombe in EFL Cup

Aiden O’Brien’s first goal for Sutton handed the League Two side a shock 1-0 win over Wycombe in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Yellows travelled to Adams Park on the back of four straight defeats and as the second-lowest ranked team left in the competition.

But after weathering an early barrage from their League One hosts, O’Brien struck in the 19th minute to give Sutton a lead they would never relinquish.

The best of Wycombe’s early chances came when a clean-through Garath McCleary fired straight at Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose.

Rose later launched a long ball upfield which Josh Coley ushered straight into O’Brien’s path with only Max Stryjek to beat.

The Irish international coolly slid his effort under the Wycombe goalkeeper and Harry Smith almost doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes later with a swipe at the near post.

Sutton finished the half the stronger but the home side pushed hard after the break as substitute Luke Leahy rattled the woodwork from a Sam Vokes flick on.

But, just as in the first half, the early Wycombe pressure fizzled out, with one last opportunity for Kane Vincent-Young spurned high over the bar.