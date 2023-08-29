Mansfield stun struggling Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield stun struggling Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Christy Pym saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Mansfield beat Sheffield Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christy Pym saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Mansfield beat Sheffield Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s miserable start to the season continued as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 5-4 on penalties by Mansfield after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at Hillsborough.

Anthony Musaba gave the hosts a first-half lead before Rhys Oates equalised five minutes from time to force a shoot-out.

Wednesday applied pressure early on with Callum Paterson heading straight at Christy Pym and the keeper then saving a 25-yard effort from Josh Windass.

Windass also had a shot blocked and a header saved while Ashley Fletcher had an effort kept out before the hosts took the lead when Musaba nodded in at the far post following Paterson’s header back across goal in the 28th minute.

Lucas Akins had Mansfield’s first effort on goal with a header which was saved by Cameron Dawson and Davis Keillor-Dunn put a shot over the bar.

Windass then fired in a shot from outside the area which came back off the bar just before the break.

Pym made a great save to deny Michael Ihiekwe soon after the re-start and then saved a powerful 20-yard strike from Windass.

The keeper also did well to touch Juan Delgado’s header onto a post late on before substitute Oates drilled home a low shot from the edge of the area to take the tie to penalties.

Pym saved spot-kicks from Will Vaulks and Liam Palmer in the shoot-out as Mansfield progressed.