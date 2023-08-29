Leeds beaten on penalties as Salford reach Carabao Cup third round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leeds beaten on penalties as Salford reach Carabao Cup third round

By Press Association
Jamie Shackleton’s shoot-out miss proved decisive (Danny Lawson/PA)
League Two Salford stunned Championship big guns Leeds with a thrilling 9-8 penalty shoot-out victory after their EFL Cup clash ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jamie Shackleton missed Leeds’ vital sudden-death spot-kick when he thumped the bar, after which Salford’s Ossama Ashley notched the winning kick – dramatically at the second attempt after Karl Darlow had moved off his line to save the first.

As expected, with 46 league places between the two teams and visiting boss Daniel Farke going with a strong starting line-up, Leeds bossed the opening half-hour at the Peninsula Stadium.

Crysencio Summerville saw a free-kick saved by Alex Cairns, while Willy Gnonto was denied by Liam Shephard’s smart block.

The woodwork saved Salford when Summerville turned past Stevie Mallan before curling a shot against a post.

Despite Leeds’ dominance, it was Salford who broke the deadlock after 34 minutes. Ex-Leeds youth prospect Luke Garbutt crossed in for former Elland Road striker Matt Smith and he headed powerfully past a stunned Darlow.

Leeds piled the pressure on after the restart. Skipper Pascal Struijk headed straight at Cairns, while Summerville forced the Ammies keeper into another superb save.

Leeds finally struck in the 76th minute. Struijk bundled home from close range after sub Sam Greenwood’s free-kick was not cleared by the Ammies’ overworked defence.

The brilliant Cairns later denied £36m man Georginio Rutter, then Greenwood thumped the bar, meaning the game was to be settled in a shoot-out. Rutter and Connor McLennan also failed to score as all 20 outfield players had to step up.