Lee Bell quickly moves on after Crewe’s penalty woes in loss to Port Vale

Crewe boss Lee Bell was quick to disregard his side’s penalty misery after being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by local rivals Port Vale.

The visitors missed all four penalties as they crashed out in the second round with a 2-0 shoot-out defeat after a goalless draw in normal time at Vale Park.

Elliott Nevitt blasted over, Rio Adebisi hit the bar and Joel Tabiner missed from 12 yards while Chris Long saw his penalty saved by Connor Ripley.

Bell admitted: “It’s a real kick in the teeth to go out on penalties.

“Penalties are a bit of a lottery and tonight just wasn’t our night.

“The fans were fantastic and it’s just a shame we couldn’t get a goal for them.

“I’m so proud of the players and there’s so much to draw on. The players need to get over this quickly.

“It was important I delivered the message that I feel is right. We’re going in the right direction and we’re a transformed team compared to last year.

“I know what it means to the area this game, regardless that it’s a cup game and a stand is shut.

“I told the players that whatever happens tonight they needed to be clapped off this pitch and they did that.”

Vale got the bragging rights in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Thomas Sang failed with Vale’s third spot-kick after James Wilson and Oliver Arblaster had scored the first two.

Boss Andy Crosby said: “These games are never easy.

“It goes to show that you get the rewards when you prepare properly and we’ve been taking penalties on the training ground for the last week.

“We’ve gone through a lot of detail in case it went to penalties and when you do that there’s less luck involved.

“We changed ends for the home supporters and thank you to the fans because I thought the atmosphere was great. The fans helped us get over the line.”