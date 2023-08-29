Roy Hodgson hails Crystal Palace super subs after beating Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson hails Crystal Palace super subs after beating Plymouth

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson’s substitutions proved to be a turning point (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praised his senior substitutes for the part they played in the 4-2 comeback EFL Cup win at Plymouth.

Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp were introduced after Plymouth went 2-0 up and each had assists as Palace stormed back after Ben Waine and Luke Cundle had put Argyle ahead.

An Odsonne Edouard strike and two goals in a minute from Jean-Philippe Mateta turned the tie on its head before French striker Mateta completed his hat-trick.

Hodgson said: “I realise we were heavily dependent on the senior players who have been playing in the first team to pull us through.

“So we have to say thank to you them and they enabled us to create those goal chances and score those goals.”

He added: “Plymouth are a good team and deserved their lead but we didn’t get anywhere near close enough to cause them problems in the first half and it didn’t look as though we were going to get that equalising goal.

“We tried to galvanise the team at half-time and then suddenly we found ourselves two goals down, so it was a really good performance to come back from that.

“It was quite obvious what we needed. It was a cracking game of football and we took our chances really well.”

On Mateta, Hodgson continued: “We know he can do that when he gets into those positions. He has that composure and ability to strike the ball very well. I was very pleased with his goals.

“I am sure he will be knocking on my door telling me how good he was. It is nice to have that situation but I thought Edouard was very good as well.”

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “It’s obviously gutting to go out and not get to the next round but I felt we played really well, we pushed a top team in Crystal Palace all the way.

“We showed in large parts of the game what we are capable of and just for a five-minute spell in the second half we got undone with three really brilliant moments of play from top quality players.

“It’s something for us to learn from but overall I am pleased with the performance but gutted to be out. They’ve got top quality players to find space and get their players the ball. And then we just switched off in and around our box.

“When Roy bought on Eze, Ayew and Schlupp I just felt that changed the momentum of the game and just for a second we switched off, lost concentration and we got punished.

“We needed fresh legs tonight and as I always say, we haven’t really got a starting XI, we’ve got a squad who I think are capable of playing. The lads who played tonight were brilliant and I probably have got a few selection headaches ahead of Saturday.”