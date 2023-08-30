Andy Murray leads perfect day for Brits at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andy Murray leads perfect day for Brits at US Open

By Press Association
Andy Murray beat Corentin Moutet of France (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Andy Murray beat Corentin Moutet of France (Mary Altaffer/AP)

All six British players reached the second round at the US Open on a spectacular day for British tennis.

Andy Murray made it through after beating fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

The Scot was joined in round two by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, making at a magnificent seven after Lily Miyazaki’s win on Monday.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is through after Dominik Koepfer retired injured in the second set, while Venus Williams’ 24th US Open ended abruptly with a 6-1 6-1 defeat by Greet Minnen.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at Flushing Meadows.

Pic of the day

US Open Tennis
Jason DeCrow/AP

Any chance Dominik Koepfer had of beating Carlos Alcaraz ended when he suffered an ankle injury.

Match of the day

Grigor Dimitrov, the 19th seed, came from two sets down and saved three match points, including two in a final-set tie-break, to beat Alex Molcan in a four-and-a-half hour marathon. His reward? A second-round meeting with Murray.

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Bungle of the day

A VAR system to check for incidents such as a double-bounce or hindrance has been introduced this year. But when it was used for the first time, when Moutet challenged a double-bounce call, it did not work properly and proved inconclusive, rather embarrassingly for organisers. Yellow card, surely?

Fallen seeds

Men: Karen Khachanov (11), Tallon Griekspoor (24), Ugo Humbert (29).

Women: Caroline Garcia (7), Donna Vekic (21).

Who’s up next?

Britain’s Lily Miyazaki faces a tough second-round assignment against the 15th seed and current Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.