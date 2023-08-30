Football rumours: Chelsea eye late move for Ivan Toney in transfer window

What the papers say

Ivan Toney is looking rather popular right now, with The Independent reporting that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on the banned Brentford star.

Toney’s forced football hiatus for betting breaches runs out in January, and it seems Chelsea are keen to snap up the one-cap England striker.

Word on the sideline is that a deal could be struck in the frantic final days of the transfer window but Brentford would want a cool £80 millionfor the 27-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal with the Bees.

Speaking of Chelsea, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal has rebuffed an approach from the Blues for 23-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. But Chelsea are said to still be eager for his signature, and may be willing to include players as a sweetener in any deal.

Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos (Adam Davy/PA)

Just across the road from Chelsea, there has been transfer activity at Craven Cottage. It is now up to Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos to decide on a move to Fulham after The Telegraph reported that the two clubs have agreed on a deal for his switch.

And the i says that Turkish side Besiktas may be willing to give Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood a chance to revive his career after United announced last week that club and player had mutually agreed his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

BREAKING: Aston Villa have held talks with Barcelona over a move for defender Clement Lenglet. Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham but Barca are hoping for a permanent sale this summer. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More ☞ https://t.co/dHUPYxfGXK pic.twitter.com/j4u1jECN5A — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 29, 2023

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement in principle with Bologna for Nico Dominguez as new midfielder, as @CLMerlo reported. 🔴🌳 #NFFC Remo Freuler will join Bologna from Forest if all goes to plan in negotiations on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KTHfELzAgL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Players to watch

Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike (right) (Michel Euler/AP)

Hugo Ekitike: Sky Sports says West Ham are in talks with Paris St Germain over the 21-year-old striker.

Nicolas Tagliafico: Manchester United have chased Lyon over a loan move for the 30-year-old defender, reports French outlet Le Parisien.