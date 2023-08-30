Tottenham eye recruits before deadline as players head for the exit

Tottenham are braced for a busy end to the summer transfer window with Ange Postecoglou eager to bring in reinforcements.

Spurs made nine changes for their Carabao Cup second-round tie at Fulham on Tuesday, but Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele were all absent from the matchday squad.

A much-changed starting line-up suffered a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat and while the club will attempt to shift the absent six players before 11pm on Friday, Postecoglou has not ruled out further incomings.

He said: “Well, I think my view around that hasn’t really changed. We need to trim the squad and get it to a more manageable state.

Fulham’s Adama Traore (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

“Then see what is available for us to then bring in players to strengthen the squad in a couple of areas that we may need.”

Developments around right-back Spence gathered pace this week and he will join Leeds on a season-long loan with no obligation to buy, while Serie A outfit Torino could offer Tanganga regular football after they registered an interest in signing the centre-back on loan.

Ex-Spurs captain Lloris has been linked with Roma in recent days and Genoa were reported as an option for Ndombele on Tuesday but Manchester United no longer appear to be a viable suitor for Reguilon.

Reports in Germany have suggested Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Dier, who has a year left on his deal at Tottenham.

Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started at Fulham but could depart before Friday’s deadline with Tottenham looking to trim their bloated squad ahead of September 13 when a 25-man list will be submitted to the Premier League.

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez battle for the bal (John Walton/PA)

Incomings have not been ruled out and Spurs appear to have no direct competition for Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, who had attracted interest from Brentford but they have turned their attention elsewhere.

It opens the door for Tottenham to move for the Welsh international with Forest ready to listen to offers around the £50million mark.

Any potential arrival of Johnson, who can play across the front three, would ease the burden on Richarlison following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Richarlison opened his account for the season with a second-half header at Fulham, but Postecoglou said of the £60million forward: “I guess because everyone has been talking about it, it is great for him to score a goal.

“I think he has played better for us in the other games. I get why other people look at it (the goals) and I understand it, but for me it is about contributing to our football and how we want to play.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (left) celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)

“I think the goals will come. The way we play, our strikers, our attacking players, all our players will all have an opportunity to score.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva was able to laugh about his old forward scoring against him after his team progressed into the third round.

Silva admitted: “It is life but Richarlison is a top guy, a top professional.

“I know and Richarlison knows as well how he has been working so, so hard to achieve and reach what he already reach in his football career.

“Of course all strikers they need goals. A striker that is replacing a player like Harry Kane probably needs to score quick to start to be more confident as well but Richarlison is already the number nine of the national team.

“He is a hard worker, a top quality player and I wish the best for him in the future.”