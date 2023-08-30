Zeki Amdouni strikes late to see Burnley past Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zeki Amdouni strikes late to see Burnley past Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Zeki Amdouni, right, scored the only goal (Joe Giddens/PA)
Zeki Amdouni’s last-minute goal clinched Burnley a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and sent his side into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Switzerland forward, signed from Basel in July, stepped off the bench late in the second half and volleyed home from six yards to settle a largely forgettable tie between two Premier League rivals in the Clarets’ favour.

There was a minute’s applause before kick off for police officer Sergeant Graham Saville, the uncle of Forest defender Joe Worrall, who has died after being hit by a train last Thursday while trying to save a distressed man on railway tracks.

Worrall was suspended following his dismissal in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Manchester United, while Forest boss Steve Cooper made seven changes.

Argentina’s World Cup-winner Gonzalo Montiel, on loan from Sevilla, and Brazilian teenager Andrey Santos made their full debuts and Anthony Elanga made his first start for the club.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made 10 changes from Sunday’s 3-1 home league defeat to Aston Villa, with Aaron Ramsey and Jacob Bruun Larsen making their first starts.

Neither side created a chance worthy of note until the 36th minute when Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate blazed over after Chris Wood had intercepted a wayward back-pass.

Burnley, who had already lost Brazilian Vitinho to injury in a tepid first half, were forced to replace Ramsey and Hjalmar Ekdal early in the second.

Sweden defender Ekdal went down during a goalmouth scramble and needed lengthy treatment before being stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Josh Cullen.

Both Forest and Burnley tried to inject some urgency into their play, but Nathan Redmond’s shot veered off to the corner flag and Willy Bolly produced an air-shot with his shooting chance.

Forest skipper Ryan Yates lifted the home crowd when he headed Elanga’s cross inches wide.

But Amdouni, a 78th-minute replacement for Jay Rodriguez, volleyed home unmarked from Josh Brownhill’s headed flick-on to seal victory for the visitors.

Fellow substitute Wilson Odobert had a  golden chance to put the tie to bed moments later when he raced through on goal and although goalkeeper Matt Turner blocked his effort, Forest could not muster an equaliser.