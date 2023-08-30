Michael Beale apologises to travelling Rangers fans after PSV drubbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale apologises to travelling Rangers fans after PSV drubbing

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale apologised after their Champions League exit (Tom Goode/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale apologised after their Champions League exit (Tom Goode/PA)

Michael Beale offered an apology to travelling Rangers fans after a 5-1 play-off defeat by PSV Eindhoven ended their Champions League hopes 7-3 on aggregate.

After drawing 2-2 in the first leg at Ibrox last week, the Light Blues were put to the sword in the Philips Stadion, starting in the 35th minute when Ismael Saibari headed in the opener.

The Moroccan attacker added a second in the 53rd minute and while Gers skipper James Tavernier pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, PSV captain Luuk de Jong soon restored the two-goal lead before a Joey Veerman strike and an own goal by Gers defender Connor Goldson sealed a miserable night for the Light Blues, who drop down to the Europa League.

Beale, who has to turn his attention quickly to the visit of Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, told brodcasters TNT: “Obviously hugely disappointed with the result tonight.

“I felt over the two legs we’ve struggled to handle De Jong and Saibari, the two forwards in both legs and in key moments in the game, certainly in set plays, we conceded.

“Listen, the buck stops with me. I wasn’t happy with losing the way that we lost tonight.

“There was moments in the game that could have gone for us, I thought in the second half we had some other opportunities didn’t go for us, but it’s obviously bitterly frustrating.

“In two legs against PSV, we scored three goals, the problem’s at the other end of the pitch.

“I have to say they’re a very good team but that doesn’t take away from our disappointment.

“Coming into the September international break, the aim was obviously to get in the Champions League, it was to get into the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup and it was to end this first period of league fixtures as high up or in front if we can. That’s still in our hands.

Sam Lammers
Rangers were outclassed by PSV (Tim Goode/PA)

“Today is obviously bitterly disappointing.  We’re out of the Champions League. I think we played against an excellent team and just an apology to our fans who came across. They stuck with the team in both legs and they expect a little bit more than what they got.”

Tavernier insists Rangers have to “move on” quickly, saying: “It is obviously really raw and hard to take.

“We knew how much it meant to the fans and the club and the scoreline is really disappointing.

“But it’s something that we obviously have to move quickly on because we’ve got a really important league game at the weekend.”