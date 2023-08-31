On This Day in 2016: David Luiz returns to Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2016: David Luiz returns to Chelsea

By Press Association
David Luiz won the Europa League with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Luiz won the Europa League with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

David Luiz rejoined Chelsea from Paris St Germain in a £32million deal on this day in 2016.

The Brazil international returned to familiar territory as then Blues boss Antonio Conte shuffled his pack with full-back Marcos Alonso also arriving from Fiorentina as midfielder Juan Cuadrado joined Juventus on loan.

Luiz, then 23, had initially joined Chelsea from Portuguese side Benfica in a deal worth up to £25million in January 2011.

David Luiz first signed for Chelsea in January 2011
David Luiz first signed for Chelsea in January 2011 (Nigel French/PA)

He had arrived at Stamford Bridge on the same day as striker Fernando Torres, who cost the reigning champions £50million – a record transfer fee between British clubs – when they lured him away from Liverpool.

The defender made 143 appearances in his first spell and won the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup before Paris St Germain paid £50million for his services in June 2014 with then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho preferring to use Gary Cahill and John Terry at the heart of his rearguard.

Luiz’s time in France proved hugely successful as PSG dominated on the domestic front, but after two seasons at the Parc des Princes, he could not resist the opportunity to renew his acquaintance with English football.

Speaking as his return to the Blues was confirmed, he told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to return to Chelsea. We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and Antonio Conte achieve a lot of success.

“I always had a wonderful relationship with the fans and I am looking forward to wearing the blue shirt at Stamford Bridge once again.”

Over the length of his three-year contract, Luiz added a league title, an FA Cup and another Europa League trophy to his tally before making a shock – and for some, controversial – £8million move to derby rivals Arsenal in August 2019 after indicating his desire to leave.

Luiz spent two seasons at the Emirates Stadium and, now 36, is currently playing his club football with Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A.