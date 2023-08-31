Football rumours: Al-Ittihad ready to make £118m bid for Mohamed Salah

What the papers say

With the transfer deadline looming, Premier League sides are making their final moves as the clock ticks down to September 1. According to the Daily Mail, one of the big moves could see a star name leave the Premier League, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad gearing up for a £118million bid for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 31. The Daily Star reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be “furious” if the move went ahead.

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta (left) and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat (PA)

The Daily Mirror reports Manchester United are keen to nab a midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Sofyan Amrabat, 27, their prime target. The Daily Mail reports Fiorentina have turned down a £1.7million loan deal but would consider a deal with an obligation to buy.

One player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford is English defender Teden Mengi. Luton are close to signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham’s move for Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Nottingham Forest has stalled, according to The Independent. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, 25, has emerged as a new target.

Social media round-up

BREAKING: Fulham are bracing themselves for a £50m bid from Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha. The Cottagers rejected two offers from West Ham earlier in the transfer window. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More ☞ https://t.co/dHUPYxfGXK pic.twitter.com/8AdVAUSnK6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 30, 2023

Ansu Fati to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place between #BHAFC and Barça as revealed earlier, verbal agreeement now done 🚨🔵✨ ◉ NO buy option clause.◉ Loan deal until June 2024.◉ Main part of salary covered. Travel booked on Thursday, Brighton want it signed ASAP. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1yHKYArJ9I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nick Potts/PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for the England winger, 22, from Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

James McAtee: Manchester City’s England Under-21s midfielder could return for a second loan spell at Sheffield United, who are leading the chase for him, according to Football Insider.