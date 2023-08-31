Man Utd look for new arrivals on deadline day and Liverpool aim to keep Salah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd look for new arrivals on deadline day and Liverpool aim to keep Salah

By Press Association
Mohamed Salah has been linked with Saudi Arabia (Peter Byrne/PA)
Injury-ravaged Manchester United’s search for a midfielder and left-back is likely to dominate transfer deadline day as Liverpool aim to keep hold of star man Mohamed Salah.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been hit by injuries throughout the first period of the season, seeing the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and even new signing Rasmus Hojlund all face time off the pitch, with experienced defender Raphael Varane also now missing for the next few weeks.

United have been linked with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat throughout the window, which shuts in England at 11pm on Friday, while left-back Marc Cucurella has been tipped to replace the injured Shaw on loan from Chelsea.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino kept his cards close to his chest on Wednesday night about possible talks between the two clubs over the future of the 25-year-old.

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella has been linked with a loan move to Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

He said: “I don’t know anything (about Cucurella). All the players that are involved every day on the training ground with us are in our plans. Then, things happen, it’s the decision of both the club and the player, and if something happens in the next few days, we will communicate to you.”

The future of Salah has hit the headlines over the last week with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad heavily linked with the forward, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already dismissed any potential idea of the Egyptian leaving, although the Saudi deadline is September 20.

One potential incoming at Anfield could be Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester City are expected to bring in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after a £53million deal was struck between the clubs, with Kevin De Bruyne currently sidelined.

The 25-year-old is likely to join Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku as new faces at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer could be heading to Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea have once again been busy in the window, splashing the cash on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez, while Cole Palmer could be the next from City.

Tottenham are yet to replace striker Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich, but are linked with a move for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Brighton are set to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Amex Stadium on loan in the closing stages of the window, with another Barcelona player in Clement Lenglet likely to head to Aston Villa.

Fulham could land Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, with Joao Palhinha reportedly a target for Bayern, while Crystal Palace are set to clinch a deal for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.