Eddie Nketiah wins England call-up – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Eddie Nketiah received his maiden England senior call-up.

It's an honour to receive my first senior call up. Glory be to God – can't wait to meet up with the squad! 🙏🏿🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/2QWZLwbNid — Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 31, 2023

Pablo Zabaleta looked back.

Harry Kane is looking forward to the Champions League.

And Marcus Rashford and Antony are too.

Can’t wait to make more memories in the @ChampionsLeague ⭐️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8lsJ3yNRyZ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 31, 2023

We are ready!! May we have a great performance and advance to the next round!! ⚽️🔥 @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/yiIX8s8EsU — Antony Santos (@antony00) August 31, 2023

Erling Haaland was congratulated after winning the UEFA men’s player of the year award.

Congrats my brother 🩵 https://t.co/0r96eVpGJV — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) August 31, 2023

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated too early.

I really forgot the score 😭 and thought it was over https://t.co/vhD03HWzrh — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 30, 2023

Laura Robson had the camera out.

Boxing

Tyson Fury mocked Oleksandr Usyk.

Chris Eubank Jr had a drug test.

Another drugs test this morning. All these fighters failing tests recently making boxing look bad but don’t worry, there’s still clean athletes representing the sport we love #SmithEubank2 pic.twitter.com/pZspQldbT7 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) August 31, 2023

Cricket

Impressive debut for Brydon Carse!

IT20 debut ✅ Three wickets ✅ We start with a win ✅ An incredible start for Brydon Carse 👏 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/LoiYL6qBQM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2023

Formula One

George Russell signed a new deal with Mercedes.

It’s official. I'm delighted to announce my extension with @MercedesAMGF1. 💙 This team has been my home ever since I signed to the junior programme in 2017 and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to reward the trust and belief that Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth… pic.twitter.com/5tO5ogAtrX — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2023

….so did Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were cooking up a storm.