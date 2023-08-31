Winger Luis Palma says he snubbed Rangers interest to join Celtic

Celtic new boy Luis Palma claims that he rebuffed Rangers interest to sign for the Parkhead club.

The Honduras winger signed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions this week from Greek club Aris and could make his debut in the Old Firm game at Ibrox on Sunday.

Speaking through an interpreter at Celtic Park, after the Champions League draw saw the Hoops put in the same group as Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio, the 23-year-old said: “My agent told me that there was contact from Rangers but when I knew of Celtic’s interest, I wanted to come here and I am happy to be here.

Luis Palma: I want to bring joy to the Celtic fans and follow in Emilio’s footsteps 💬 "I spoke to Emilio a couple of days ago. We spoke about the club, and now that I’m here I’d like to do as much or even more that what Emilio did at the club."#CelticFC | #BienvenidoLuis 🇭🇳🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2023

“If I am chosen (for Sunday) I am prepared. It is a great match and I want to participate in it. From what I have heard they are very exciting and close run matches.

“It is a derby and like all derbies you have to win and that is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, another of the Hoops’ summer signings, defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, recalled Celtic’s famous 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Parkhead in 2012 and is looking to make “more memories” this season.

Speaking about the Champions League draw, the 23-year-old Sweden international, who signed from IF Elfsborg, said: “The main experience will be playing here at Paradise on European nights.

“I have seen some clips on YouTube and the noise gets really loud.

“I remember Celtic playing Barcelona here and winning 2-1, that is my main memory.

“I was young and I remember Celtic not having a lot of possession but still managing to get a great result so hopefully we can create new memories this year.

“With the fans at our back, the atmosphere that can be created here we have a higher chance of winning and hopefully we can use that that to our advantage and get some points here.

“We will go into every game aiming to win, no matter the opponent. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Lagerbielke, who has yet to experience victory after a ViaPlay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock and a cinch Premiership draw against St Johnstone, could make his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.

He said: “Celtic is a great club with great expectations.

“It is disappointing when we don’t win. The last two results haven’t been great but we look forward to the game on Sunday.

” I have played a few derbies in my career and in those games you forget what happened before.

“It is just 100 percent focus on that game.”