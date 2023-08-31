Liverpool agree £35million deal with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool agree £35million deal with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch

By Press Association
Ryan Gravenberch is heading to Anfield for a medical (Jon Super/PA)
Ryan Gravenberch is heading to Anfield for a medical (Jon Super/PA)

Liverpool have agreed a £35million deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch as Jurgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild nears completion.

The PA news agency understands the 21-year-old is heading to Merseyside for a medical ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with the fee agreed inclusive of add-ons.

Gravenberch has been a target for some time but only in the last week has Bayern’s position changed on a player they bought from Ajax a year ago for around £16m.

Liverpool have already added Dominik Szoboszlai (pictured), Alexis Mac Allister and Waturo Endo to their midfield
Liverpool have already added Dominik Szoboszlai (pictured), Alexis Mac Allister and Waturo Endo to their midfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Netherlands international will be the fourth and almost certainly final acquisition before the deadline, joining fellow new additions Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in Liverpool’s engine room.

Having sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, aged 33 and turning 30 in October respectively, and allowed James Milner (37), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (30) and the injury-plagued Naby Keita (28) to leave in the summer, the midfield was in need of a major refresh.

Gravenberch’s arrival will bring the average age down even further after the signings of Mac Allister (24) and Szoboszlai (22) began the process.