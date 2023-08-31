Hearts were taught a harsh lesson in Greek tragedy, says Steven Naismith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts were taught a harsh lesson in Greek tragedy, says Steven Naismith

By Press Association
Steven Naismith’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts technical director Steven Naismith admitted they had been taught a “harsh lesson” as poor defending cost them in a 4-0 defeat by PAOK.

Hearts suffered a 6-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa Conference League play-offs on a difficult night in Greece.

Naismith told Hearts TV: “It was a harsh lesson. We created some good chances throughout the two games but when we give up goals that we have at this level with the quality of player, they are going to punish you, and that’s exactly what happened.

“We knew coming into it we had to be perfect defensively and we weren’t anywhere near where we needed to be, which kills the tie.”

Naismith highlighted PAOK’s third goal as the worst of the bunch. Kye Rowles saw the home goalkeeper’s kick go over his head and Giannis Konstantelias had time to mis-kick his first attempt from the resulting cross and still be able to stroke home unchallenged.

“The third goal is really poor, which inevitably kills the tie,” the former Scotland striker said.

“Overall, on tonight’s performance, the two things we need to learn from are the quality of chances we give up and how big an impact we are having on our own team, and secondly, we need keep the ball better.

“In the game early on we had glimpses of good passing moves which caused problems to them, but we didn’t do enough of it, they then dominate the ball, and we gave up poor goals.”