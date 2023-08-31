Unai Emery keen for extended European run with Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unai Emery keen for extended European run with Aston Villa

By Press Association
Unai Emery was delighted with Aston Villa advancing in Europe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unai Emery was delighted with Aston Villa advancing in Europe (Joe Giddens/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said it was mission accomplished after his side cruised into the European Conference League group stage with an 8-0 aggregate win against Hibernian.

Villa were 5-0 up from a resounding win in Edinburgh last week and completed formalities in the second leg as first-half goals from Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey put them out of sight.

Substitute Matty Cash sealed a 3-0 win on the night as Villa hosted European football for the first time since 2010 and they now await Friday’s group-stage draw in Monaco to learn who they will face.

Four-time Europa League winner Emery said: “Yes of course (I’m happy). We finished it tonight.

“We needed to be in the group stage and we have to be happy and enjoy it with our supporters.

“Today it was a full stadium and to finish and qualify was fantastic. I’m really happy because I really enjoy it in Europe and I want to enjoy it now with Aston Villa.”

The Spaniard is expecting Villa to complete the loan signing of Clement Lenglet before the transfer window closes on Friday.

“He’s not completely signed, but he’s close to signing with us,” Emery said.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Clement Lenglet is close to an Aston Villa move (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s a player who can help us. With the injury to Tyrone Mings, he can replace him in the squad.”

Emery said it “was possible” that Philippe Coutinho could leave Villa Park on deadline day and added: “I’m very happy with our squad.

“The club made a big effort to complete our squad. There’s still one day to go and we’re going to be ready.”

Hibs are going through a difficult spell having sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday after a home defeat to Livingston had left them bottom of the cinch Premiership without a point.

They were outclassed for large periods in both legs against Villa, but were given a rapturous send-off by their noisy 2,200 travelling fans and caretaker boss David Gray said he was proud of them and his players.

Former Hibs defender Gray, appointed caretaker for a third time after Johnson’s departure, said: “I’m proud of the players.

“They worked right to the very end in difficult circumstances all round at the football club at the moment, but I can’t fault the effort or commitment from the players.

“Playing against this level of opposition, if you switch off for a split second or make a slight mistake, you get punished. They’re a top, top team with fantastic players.”

On Hibs’ impressive following, Gray added: “I’ve been at the club nearly 10 years now and they’ve always been fantastic.

“You say there was 2,000, I’m sure there was a lot more that came down. Fantastic support as always.”