Home Sport

Deadline day live – Salah, Nunes and Amrabat in spotlight on final day of window

By Press Association
Mohamed Salah has been linked with a big-money move away from Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Mohamed Salah linked with a big-money offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad
  • Liverpool looking to complete £34million Ryan Gravenberch signing from Bayern Munich
  • Manchester United seeking to bolster injury-hit squad
  • Manchester City expected to finalise £53million signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes
  • Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet could be heading to the Premier League

0735 – Amid all the transfer speculation, reports and conjecture, two deals that have already been agreed and are expected to be completed today are that of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

Cole Palmer
Could Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer be on his way to Chelsea? (Nick Potts/PA)

0730 – Chelsea are no strangers to the transfer market and they could take their spending past the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly’s takeover with Cole Palmer of Manchester City a reported £40million target.

0725 – Manchester United are looking to bolster their injury-hit squad with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella and Sofyan Amrabat among the players reportedly in their sights. 

0715 – Mohamed Salah’s future is set to be one of the biggest talking points of transfer deadline day. Liverpool are hoping to keep hold of the 31-year-old Egypt international but speculation of big-money interest from Al-Ittihad persists.

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog .

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is midnight for teams in Scotland.

In the major European leagues there are various different deadlines today, from 1700 BST in Germany to 2300 BST in Spain, while the big-spending Saudi Pro League can continue buying players until September 7.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte have already swapped Europe for the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen if they will be joined by any other big names in the coming week.

Clubs in the Women’s Super League, which does not kick-off until October, still have a few more weeks until their transfer window closes.