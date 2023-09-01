World Cup draw gives England glimmer of hope after poor form, injuries and bans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Cup draw gives England glimmer of hope after poor form, injuries and bans

By Press Association
England are in poor form (Adam Davy/PA)
England enter the World Cup at their lowest ebb yet because of the most lopsided draw in the tournament’s history they still have hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

A disastrous build-up has seen the on-field decline evident since Japan 2019 accelerate, the influential Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola banned for dangerous tackles and injuries sweep through a squad of which so little is now expected.

Of the original 33 players selected for France, Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet have withdrawn with calf and ankle injuries, while doubts hover over other front line stars such as Tom Curry, Kyle Sinckler and Elliot Daly.

The final indignity was inflicted through a 30-22 loss to Fiji – England’s first ever defeat to a current tier-two nation – as part of a run that has produced a solitary victory in six Tests.

Fiji celebrate
England lost to Fiji last week (David Davies/PA)

The sinking ship that Steve Borthwick inherited in December has now been run aground and after just nine matches in charge concerns are being raised over his management team.

While fans respond to the malaise with a mixture of apathy and fury, England’s under pressure head coach takes comfort from knowing that some of the problems are a hangover from the Eddie Jones era – and that statistically they have already had their share of misfortune on some fronts.

“Understanding there are going to be certain times when there are setbacks is part of the sport at this level. We understand this has not been a clear process of a four-year cycle to get to this point,” Borthwick said.

“I have no doubt there are going to be more injuries – for every team. We have gone through our time of having bangs and bruises, we have gone through our time of having a couple of disciplinary processes.

  • England
  • Japan
  • Argentina
  • Samoa
  • Chile

“Every team is going to go through it, and if I could choose my time to go through it, it would probably be now rather than when we’re out in France.

“In terms of performances there have been aspects that have developed. If we go back to not that long ago we were talking about a team that didn’t rank high in the world rankings in any particular aspect of the game.”

For all the despair of recent weeks, the rugby gods have smiled on England by placing them in the World Cup’s easiest group alongside Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa.

The Pumas stormed Twickenham in the autumn and are favourites to clinch a seismic opener in Marseille on September 9, but even allowing for their current situation Borthwick’s men should successfully negotiate their remaining Pool D rivals.

Japan are not the daredevil force of four years ago, Chile are ranked 22 in the world and Samoa are dangerous but are hindered by the same kind of historic shortcomings that once held Fiji back.

If they reach the quarter-finals – and it would be the darkest of days at Twickenham if they failed to – then they would face Wales, Australia or Fiji, each of whom would be formidable opponents for this English vintage but are also beatable.

And so, despite entering the World Cup in their joint lowest rankings position of eighth, one of the least potent sides to have left these shores could creep into the semi-finals.

The 2007 tournament which England started abysmally only to reach the final will be invoked to add to the glimmer of hope provided by the draw, but whatever transpires fans should buckle up for a bumpy ride.