Rugby World Cup 2023 in numbers

The Rugby World Cup kicks off in France on September 8.

Here, PA looks at some of the numbers behind the tournament’s history.

10 – This is the 10th staging of the World Cup.

Siya Kolisi lifts South Africa’s third World Cup (Ashley Western/PA)

4 – The number of different winners (New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England).

3 – The record for most wins, shared by New Zealand and reigning champions South Africa.

3 – Hosts France have reached three previous finals, losing to New Zealand in 1987 and 2011 and Australia in 1999.

142-0 – Record World Cup win, by Australia over Namibia in 2003. Their 22 tries were also a record.

277 – Former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson, who kicked the winning drop goal in the 2003 final, is the tournament’s record points scorer.

Jonny Wilkinson kicks three of his 277 World Cup points (John Giles/PA)

15 – Former wingers Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) and Bryan Habana (South Africa) share the try-scoring record.

22 – England’s Jason Leonard and New Zealand’s double World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw have made the most appearances at the tournament.

51 – Number of points in the highest-scoring World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia in 2015.

2 – The number of finals that were decided by extra-time (1995 and 2003).

20 – The number of countries that will take part in the 2023 World Cup.

Richie McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice and played 22 games at the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

1 – Chile will be making their World Cup debut.

16 – Years since Portugal’s only previous appearance.

48 – The number of games at the 2023 World Cup.

49 – The number of days the tournament will last for.

9 – The number of different stadiums that will host games in France.

1 – Ireland’s Joy Neville, named as a television match official, will be the first woman to officiate matches at a men’s World Cup.