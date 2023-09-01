Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell eyeing one more addition on deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell eyeing one more addition on deadline day

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is close to his final signing of the window (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes to make one more signing with no movement in the pipeline the other way ahead of the midnight transfer deadline in Scotland.

Kettlewell signed Oli Shaw on loan from Barnsley on Thursday following an injury crisis up front but has room for another addition.

“I am hoping to bring in one more player,” he said. “With the couple of outgoings that maybe gave us the opportunity to bring in one more so I am relatively far along the way of making that happen. I would anticipate that will probably be confirmed at some point today.”

On potential outgoings, Kettlewell said: “As it stands, there is no interest in anybody, whether you are looking to move players out or get them some more game time. There is nothing else we can anticipate.”

He added: “It’s always been my intention that today is a relatively stress-free day for the bits that I can control. There’s bits you don’t control, more so in relation to outgoings.”

Keanu Baccus, right (Martin Rickett/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has warned that none of his players will be sold on the cheap after Aberdeen were linked with a move for Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus.

“No club has met our valuation on any player, including Keanu at this stage, and I don’t expect them to,” he said.

“We are not in a position where we were last year when we had to take offers for players that were below market value. We have steadied the ship and got our finances right. We don’t need to sell players unless it meets the valuation of the board.”

Robinson added: “I don’t intend doing any business in. We have put our squad together, we have got the players in we wanted and we are happy with that. We have strengthened the squad from last year and if the window closed now I would be very happy.”

Celtic got more business done ahead of transfer deadline day, but the Scottish champions could still be busy with Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo tipped to arrive on a loan deal.

Defender Nat Phillips joined Brendan Rodgers’ squad on loan from Liverpool on Thursday after Honduran winger Luis Palma signed 24 hours earlier.

Rodgers had stressed after last weekend’s cinch Premiership draw with St Johnstone that the club needed to improve the team after strengthening the squad earlier in the window.

Sead Haksabanovic has been linked with potential moves to PAOK and Stoke after appearing to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Another player keen for more action, 18-year-old midfielder Rocco Vata, is understood to be wanted by Verona and Club Brugge.

Rangers got most of their business done ahead of the season, but the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds on Thursday could prompt more activity.

The Ibrox men have been linked with a loan move for Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar.

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray would not rule out any late moves from his club and Hearts could also strengthen.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart could earn Ross County another major fee (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ross County could be in line for a seven-figure sell-on windfall amid reports Sunderland have accepted a bid worth up to £10million from Southampton for former Staggies striker Ross Stewart.

Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Dundee could potentially add but Livingston are not anticipating any late business.