Man City seal Matheus Nunes deal as Cole Palmer leaves and Man Utd sign keeper

By Press Association
Matheus Nunes joined Manchester City on deadline day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matheus Nunes joined Manchester City on deadline day (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City grabbed the early headlines on transfer deadline day as they completed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53million move – a club-record sale for Wolves.

The 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through.

Nunes told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.”

Midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Molineux club on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next summer.

Doyle’s exit follows that of fellow City academy product Cole Palmer, who has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told his new club’s website.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

It takes spending in the 16 months since the club was acquired by Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium to over £1billion, with Palmer the 12th player through the door during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

Altay Bayindir
Altay Bayindir is a new arrival at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bayindir is the second goalkeeper signed by the Red Devils this summer and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana.

“It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club,” Bayindir said in the statement announcing his signing.

United could add further recruits on deadline day, with a loan move for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon close to completion.

Nottingham Forest signed Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan, with the option of making it permanent.

“Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy,” he said.

“I’m really happy to stay in the Premier League as it’s the best league in the world and I’m thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity.”

Forest forward Brennan Johnson continued to be linked with a move to Tottenham.

Aston Villa brought in French defender Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The centre-half spent last season on loan at Spurs, making 35 appearances in all competitions.