Ange Postecoglou hails ‘professional’ Hugo Lloris with Tottenham exit on cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou hails ‘professional’ Hugo Lloris with Tottenham exit on cards

By Press Association
Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline (Nick Potts/PA)
Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou remained tight-lipped on potential transfers before their trip to Burnley but did pay tribute to Hugo Lloris ahead of his anticipated departure on Friday.

Spurs are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window with frantic negotiations taking place on a number of incoming and outgoings.

Ex-captain Lloris made clear back in June his desire for a new challenge after 11 years at the Premier League club, and there is a growing expectation he will leave Tottenham before the 11pm deadline, the PA news agency understands.

Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris has been at Tottenham for 11 years (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Talks have taken place with Lazio this summer and there has been interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Roma have been speculated as a possible destination this week.

Lloris only has one year left on his contract and if no suitor can be found before the English transfer window closes on Friday night, PA understands the Frenchman may depart Tottenham by mutual consent with the final 12 months of his deal likely to be terminated.

When asked about the 36-year-old, Postecoglou said: “I have only been here a couple of months but Hugo has been excellent throughout the whole process.

“There is no doubt he has had an outstanding career and contribution to this football club. He has been the captain for quite a long time and been very professional, obviously working with (Rob) Burchy and the other goalkeepers.

“He has been helping the others, Vic (Guglielmo Vicario) being the new goalkeeper, so I have nothing negative to say about him and I wouldn’t.

“There has been nothing other than him being very, very professional about everything.”

Lloris is one of several players set to leave before 11pm, with Sergio Reguilon joining Manchester United on a season-long loan, which includes a break clause in January.

Centre-back Japhet Tanganga has agreed to sign for Bundesliga new boys Augsburg on loan, with an obligation to make the switch permanent for £6million euros if they stay in the German top flight or the defender makes a certain number of appearances.

Talks have taken place with Fulham over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s departure while Tottenham will listen to offers for Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil.

Meanwhile, an agreement has now been reached with Nottingham Forest for the signing of attacker Brennan Johnson, who has been given permission to travel for a medical, PA understands.

Johnson will sign in a £45m deal but Postecoglou stayed tight-lipped on any activity, adding: “I’m in a position where other people are in control of incomings and outgoings.

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson looks to be on his way to Tottenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’m not really in the loop until things are concluded. For me to talk about potential players, where that’s ins or outs, when it may or may not happen is not my place.

“The countdown clock says nine or 10 hours. We’ll find everything out in the next short period and we’ll go from there.”

While Spurs are eager to trim their bloated squad by 11pm, some will fail to secure moves and may find themselves left out of the club’s 25-man list, which will need to be submitted to the Premier League on September 25.

Postecoglou was adamant the door is not closed on anyone, saying: “No one’s not been integrated, no one hasn’t been training with the team. I’m not isolating anyone at the moment.

“Players have got their own reasons for making these decisions but ultimately, come the deadline, we’re going to have to name a 25-man list and we’ve got more than that at the moment, so some people are going to miss out.

“It’s up to them to decide the next step. From my perspective, we haven’t excluded anyone from training.”