Brendan Rodgers not anticipating ‘many more’ signings at Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers does not anticipate “many more” signings as the Scottish champions prepare to announce a loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo.

The Hoops signed Honduras winger Luis Palma and on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips earlier this week.

When asked if there could be some late deals, Rodgers said: “I’m not so sure. I don’t think there will be many more coming in.”

On the imminent signing of 21-year-old Bernardo, Rodgers said: “Again a young player that’s coming in with potential and that will hopefully be confirmed.

“He comes in with the opportunity to see him and give us more strength in depth in that midfield area and we will see how he develops.”

Rodgers expects Sead Haksabanovic to depart after the attacking midfielder appeared to express frustration over a lack of game time on social media.

Rodgers said: “Haksa is one of those that will look for game time and want to be a starter. So I would expect him to be moved on.”

Rodgers was not impressed with the intervention on Instagram where the Montenegro international stated: “If they don’t see your value maybe you’re not at the right place.”

“I did speak to him on it,” the Celtic boss said. “I was a bit surprised to be honest. Certainly from when I came in, he has been offered nothing but respect by everyone and certainly by myself in terms of the communication and conversations.

“But this is a new generation and a new wave of player. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is still looking for a striker.

“Nobody will be going out,” McInnes said. “We are still trying to bring someone in. Everyone is working flat out to do that.

“We have one in particular and two or three other plates spinning but we are trying to lean on everything possible to get this done. I’m optimistic and you have to be without being overly-confident.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes to make one more signing with no movement in the pipeline the other way.

“I am hoping to bring in one more player,” he said. “With the couple of outgoings that maybe gave us the opportunity to bring in one more so I am relatively far along the way of making that happen.

“I would anticipate that will probably be confirmed at some point today.”

On potential outgoings, Kettlewell said: “As it stands, there is no interest in anybody, whether you are looking to move players out or get them some more game time. There is nothing else we can anticipate.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson warned that none of his players would be sold on the cheap after Aberdeen made an approach for Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus.

“There hasn’t been a formal bid, there have been conversations between the two clubs,” Robinson said. “No club has met our valuation on any player, including Keanu at this stage and I don’t expect them to.

“We are not in a position where we were last year when we had to take offers for players that were below market value. We have steadied the ship and got our finances right.

“We don’t need to sell players unless it meets the valuation of the board.”

Robinson added: “I don’t intend doing any business in. We have put our squad together, we have got the players in we wanted and we are happy with that.

“We have strengthened the squad from last year and if the window closed now, I would be very happy.”

Rangers got most of their business done ahead of the season, but the departure of Glen Kamara to Leeds on Thursday could prompt more activity.

The Ibrox men have been linked with a loan move for Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar.

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray would not rule out any late moves from his club and Hearts could also strengthen.

Ross County could be in line for a seven-figure sell-on windfall amid reports Sunderland have accepted a bid worth up to £10million from Southampton for former Staggies striker Ross Stewart.

St Johnstone and Dundee could potentially add but Livingston are not anticipating any late business.