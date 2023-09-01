Ansu Fati, Matheus Nunes and Cole Palmer – A look at some of best deals so far

It has been another busy transfer deadline day as Premier League club’s work to get new signings in ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best deals done so far.

Nunes secures City switch

The Portuguese international joins City from Wolves! ✍️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2023

Premier League champions Manchester City were among the earlier movers, announcing a £53million move for midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

Nunes has signed a five-year deal at City, with the fee received a club-record sale for Wolves.

The Portugal international only joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

However, once a transfer to the Etihad Stadium looked in the pipeline, Nunes was determined to push the move through and did not train as talks continued.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down,” Nunes said.

Seagulls swoop for Ansu

Brighton pulled off something of a deadline day coup with the signing of Spain forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old academy graduate made 36 LaLiga appearances last season for Barcelona as they went on to win the title.

“This is a great deal for all of us,” Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said on the Premier League club’s website.

“I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Palmer excited by Blues project

Palmer is a Blue! 🔵 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023

Chelsea continued their recruitment drive with the signing of forward Cole Palmer on a seven-year contract from Manchester City.

The PA news agency understands the London club will pay an initial £40m for the 21-year-old academy graduate, with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

Palmer’s arrival the 12th new recruit at Stamford Bridge during the summer – has taken the club’s spending under Todd Boehly’s ownership group past £1billion in three transfer windows.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents,” Palmer said.

“It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

Lenglet’s back again

Emery on the signing of Clément Lenglet: “Of course, after Tyrone’s injury we were analysing how we can face the season. “It was a very good opportunity, he has experience at a high level and in Europe.” pic.twitter.com/sGj8uYWQ96 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2023

Aston Villa have moved for defensive cover with the signing of France centre-back Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League having spent last season at Tottenham.

Lenglet’s arrival provides some additional depth at the back, with Tyrone Mings set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a serious knee problem.

“Of course, after Tyrone’s injury we were analysing how we can face the season,” said Villa boss Unai Emery.

“It was a very good opportunity, he has experience at a high level and in Europe.”

Reguilon is a red

Having kicked things off on Friday morning by announcing the signing of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, Manchester United later confirmed a loan move for Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon.

The Spaniard had been been training with the Red Devils – and could even feature against Arsenal this weekend.

“In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down,” Reguilon told United’s website.