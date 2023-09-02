Erik ten Hag says Manchester United looking forward to ‘fight’ with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United looking forward to ‘fight’ with Arsenal

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to rise to the occasion against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to rise to the occasion against Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag says his players are up for the fight against Arsenal as Manchester United look forward to Sunday’s high-profile clash.

The Red Devils have six points from their opening three Premier League matches, but their performances to date have been far from convincing.

United rode their luck to edge past Wolves 1-0 in their Old Trafford opener and, having lost 2-0 at Tottenham, had to come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford last time out.

Ten Hag knows his side need to up their game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as last year’s Premier League runners-up host the side that finished third.

“It’s one of the biggest games in the Premier League and we are really looking forward, of course, to that fight,” the United boss said. “It’s really always interesting games, intense games.

“I think it is two teams who really play offensive football, the right intentions, I would say.

“The audience is always the big winner of that game, so really looking forward to have that game.”

United head to the capital with three new signings available to feature.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir arrived on Friday following Dean Henderson’s exit to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon followed on a season-long loan, before Jonny Evans’ return to the club on a one-year contract was announced.

The trio were registered in time to face the Gunners, but Sofyan Amrabat’s loan from Fiorentina with an obligation to buy was not.

The deadline day arrivals bolster a squad that will be fighting on four fronts this term, with United this week drawn against Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage.

“We need the depth to go into the four competitions,” Ten Hag said.

“But also our players, most of them international players for their nations, so they will go all over the world.

“We have to cover that. We have to be prepared for that situation, that we always can put a competitive team on the pitch.”

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined for the trip to Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund warms up
Rasmus Hojlund could make his debut this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are also injured, but summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has been given the green light to make his debut after a back issue.

“I think he is ready to start,” Ten Hag said of the Denmark striker, who arrived from Atalanta in a deal that could reach £72million.

“I think for every player there is a big spotlight. At United you have to perform, so in every position and with every player.”