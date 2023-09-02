In Pictures: Waves stop play for Solent sandbar cricketers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

In Pictures: Waves stop play for Solent sandbar cricketers

By Press Association
Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club take part in the annual Brambles cricket match on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The wicket was decidedly soggy as cricketers from each side of the Solent met for an annual match on an unusual pitch.

Each year, Island Sailing Club members play a team from the Royal Southern Yacht Club, based at Hamble-le-Rice in Southampton, on the Bramble Bank sandbar in the stretch of water separating the Isle of Wight from the mainland.

Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Beginning in the 1950s, the match can only be held once a year when an uncommon tide exposes the sandbank for longer than usual, meaning the date changes each year.

The 2022 match was cancelled following the death of the Queen on September 8.

Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tim Devlin, captain of the Isle of Wight team and club commodore, said: “The Bramble cricket match is a wonderful tradition that both clubs look forward to and thoroughly enjoy taking part in.”

Although the bowlers race to complete their overs before the tide swamps the wicket, the winner is always decided ahead of time, with the clubs taking turns to hoist the trophy.

This year the islanders were victorious after Royal Southern’s turn in 2021.

Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bramble Bank cricket match
(Andrew Matthews/PA)