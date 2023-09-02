Talking points ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season

By Press Association
Ibrox will be full of Rangers fans for Sunday’s derby (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers and Celtic meet for the first time this season when they clash at Ibrox in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

Both sides have already dropped points in the cinch Premiership title race.

Here are some major talking points ahead of the noon kick-off.

Form has already gone out the window

The cliche claims that recent results do not matter when these teams meet, although that is not always backed up by facts. However, this time round both sides come into the game looking for a lift. Celtic crashed out of the Viaplay Cup at Kilmarnock and were then held to a goalless league draw by bottom club St Johnstone at Parkhead. It was the first time since May 2018 they had failed to score in consecutive domestic games. Rangers lost their Premiership opener at Kilmarnock and host their rivals on the back of a 5-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven which crushed their Champions League ambitions. Victory for either side would change the narrative quickly, while the losers would be left facing serious scrutiny.

The master against the apprentice

Michael Beale, left, and Brendan Rodgers
Michael Beale, left, and Brendan Rodgers during a previous encounter (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Brendan Rodgers faced his former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard in his most recent meetings with Rangers in his first spell as Celtic boss and he faces another familiar foe this time in Michael Beale. The pair were both on the coaching staff at Chelsea at the same time and Beale worked in the Liverpool academy while Rodgers was Anfield boss.

Rivalry on but not off the park

There will be no Celtic fans present at Ibrox after the visiting club decided against taking a small allocation for safety reasons. Celtic are believed to be keen to restore the traditional allocations of about 7,500 tickets for visiting fans, which helped make the game such a spectacle. Rangers abandoned that formula ahead of the 2018-19 season and cut the away allocation to around 10 per cent of that figure, with Celtic following suit, before both clubs decided against taking the allocation last term, although the Light Blues are believed to want tickets for their next trip to Celtic Park. Some Celtic fans last week accused Rangers of “killing the derby” and the issue looks unlikely to be resolved soon.

Debuts galore

Rangers will field some of their nine summer signings, while Celtic are set to have a new-look central defence with four of their centre-backs out injured. Nat Phillips arrived on loan from Liverpool in midweek and could find himself facing a baptism of fire given he has big-game experience under his belt. Honduras winger Luis Palma and Portugal Under-21 midfielder Paulo Bernardo will also be assessed after arriving at Celtic in recent days and both could feature on the bench at least.