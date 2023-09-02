Nigel Pearson admits silence is golden after Bristol City’s come-from-behind win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Pearson admits silence is golden after Bristol City’s come-from-behind win

By Press Association
Manager Nigel Pearson felt composure was the key to Bristol City’s comeback win at Swansea (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nigel Pearson felt biting his lip was the key to Bristol City’s comeback win at Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors claimed a 2-1 victory after falling behind to Liam Cullen’s 10th-minute opener, Mark Sykes and Sam Bell rewarding their control with second-half strikes.

The turnaround came after Bristol City felt several decisions went against them in a first half that saw them have three goals disallowed.

Pearson said: “What we talked about (at half-time) is, if we could keep our composure, we knew that we’d continue to create opportunities.

“Let’s use the frustration of it to perform. I think that’s the big thing.

“There’s no good me being in there ranting and raving because there’s nothing to rant about, apart from maybe the guy out in the middle.

“I bit my lip. It hurts a bit now! But I’m just pleased that our players got a reward for their performance.”

Bristol City have lost only one of their opening five games and are on eight points heading into the international break.

“We created a lot of chances and we have done in our away games so far,” said Pearson.

“The goal we conceded was a sloppy one from our perspective, but Swansea didn’t create too many chances in that first half.

“They went a bit more direct when they went behind and Max (O’Leary) had to make a couple of saves.

“It was a bit tighter but we felt we looked like creating chances on the counter because we’ve got pace in the team.

“You’ve got to move the ball quickly and we always felt we could get some success in wide areas. But to do that you’ve got to have the intention of getting forward.”

Swansea have yet to win in the league under new boss Michael Duff after drawing two and losing three of their opening five games.

Duff signed Bashir Humphreys, Josh Tymon, Jamal Lowe and Kristian Pedersen on Friday’s transfer deadline day and believes Swansea will be stronger when they return to action against derby rivals Cardiff on September 16.

“We’ve got four new players that will give us a better balance,” said Duff.

“There’s good competition for places now. People need to put their hands up. The season almost starts now.

“I thought we were poor. I thought we were slow, we were pedestrian, with and without the ball and we didn’t do the basics well enough.

“We started the game well on the front foot, went 1-0 up but then went passive. We gave two poor goals away.

“It’s a difficult game if you don’t do the basics properly. We didn’t get on the front foot at all, we weren’t aggressive enough.”