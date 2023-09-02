Leeds frustrated as Sheffield Wednesday earn their first point of their season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leeds frustrated as Sheffield Wednesday earn their first point of their season

By Press Association
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke saw his side toil (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke saw his side toil (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday earned their first point of the season with a determined defensive display in a 0-0 draw against a Leeds side still adapting to life in the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season and battled hard at Elland Road as Leeds, who suffered relegation from the Premier League, struggled to convert their possession and chances into goals.

Leeds came closest to a first-half goal but Georginio Rutter’s shot from the corner of the six-yard box was kept out by the right arm of Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez.

Crysencio Summerville saw Vasquez beat away his effort early in the second half and both Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling went close.

There were also openings for Wednesday pair Michael Smith and Josh Windass as the game began to come to life. Callum Patterson then had the best of Wednesday’s chances but failed to find the target following a corner.

Archie Gray’s tackle forced an early opening but Joel Piroe shot wide across goal when well placed as Leeds started the game brightly.

A flowing move by the home side saw Summerville shoot over from the edge of the area after exchanging passes with Piroe.

Pascal Struijk stretched to divert a Barry Bannan pass behind for a corner as Wednesday made a rare foray into the Leeds area midway through the first half.

Summerville whipped in a free-kick from the right but Rutter failed to get a telling touch in a crowded area as Leeds struggled to find the opening goal on the half-hour.

Summerville’s pass split the Wednesday defence and Rutter’s run and shot from a tight angle six yards out forced a save out of Vasquez as the game remained goalless at the break.

The game needed a spark and Shackleton nearly provided it two minutes into the second half but his curling shot was just over.

Smith then got onto the end of a long ball into the area and shrugged off Struijk only to shoot straight at Illan Meslier from a tight angle.

Rutter claimed a loose ball and his pass set up Summerville but his shot was at Vasquez as Leeds again searched for an opening.

It nearly came just after when Wilfried Gnonto’s cross to the far post picked out Ayling but his header into the ground bounced over.

Wednesday responded but Meslier was alert to block from Windass as he ran onto a ball behind the defence by George Byers.

Patterson should then done better from a low Windass cross but hit his shot into the ground and the ball flew over with 20 minutes remaining.

Rutter was also guilty of poor finishing when he shot weakly at Vasquez from Ethan Ampadu’s floated pass and the game finished goalless.