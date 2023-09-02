Isaac Hutchinson puts Colchester to the sword

Isaac Hutchinson’s 25-yard screamer condemned Colchester to a fourth defeat in their opening five League Two games and gave Walsall a deserved 1-0 win.

The Saddlers were on top throughout and Jamille Matt’s looping header forced an early flying save from Colchester keeper Owen Goodman before Hutchinson curled just wide from 18 yards.

Freddie Draper’s spectacular overhead kick fizzed inches wide before the offside flag denied Walsall an opener early in the second half when Donervon Daniels glanced in a Tom Knowles free-kick.

However, Walsall took a 65th-minute lead their dominance deserved as Hutchinson’s rocket from distance flew into the top corner despite a diving Goodman getting fingertips to it.

Colchester came to life after conceding as Arthur Read sent a 25-yard free-kick just wide.

And they came within inches of pinching a point as Daniels cleared off the line after Walsall keeper Owen Evans got a hand on Connor Hall’s instinctive flick.

Evans made another vital save from Hall’s glancing header in stoppage time to leave Colchester 22nd and lift Walsall to 14th.