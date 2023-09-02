Dexter Lembikisa smashes in stunner as Rotherham beat Norwich

Dexter Lembikisa’s stunning first career goal set Rotherham on their way to a 2-1 victory over Norwich at the New York Stadium.

The 19-year-old Jamaica international, on loan from Wolves, blasted the Millers ahead before Jordan Hugill added a second.

Christian Fassnacht gave the Canaries hope but they suffered their first Championship defeat of the season as Rotherham celebrated a first win.

Norwich had the first chance of the game and it was carved out by Dimitris Giannoulis down the left wing but his cut-back was diverted wide by Gabriel Sara.

Luton loanee Fred Onyedinma came within inches of bagging his third goal in as many home games when he showed great skill in the box before rattling the post with a powerful effort.

The opener came from the next attack in the 22nd minute with a long throw falling towards Lembikisa who lashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Viktor Johansson was first brought into action by Ashley Barnes who tried to curl into the bottom corner from distance but the Swede got down well to save.

Rotherham were still having the better of the play and deservedly doubled their lead after 40 minutes when Hugill guided in a pinpoint cross from Cafu.

Norwich started the second half with more purpose and threatened when Sara’s low corner was poked just wide by Kenny McLean.

They got a goal back after 50 minutes with Jonathan Rowe supplying Fassnacht to poke in at the near post.

Rotherham could have restored their two-goal advantage with a counter-attack move led by Hugill and Cohen Bramall but Andre Green misjudged his header at the back post.

A deflected cross from Jack Stacey then posed problems for Johansson who would have been relieved to see it strike the outside of the post.

Cafu came agonisingly close to a third for Rotherham with a stunning curling effort after Ollie Rathbone had glided by McLean down the left flank.

Another big chance fell the way of Stacey but he could not get a solid connection on his strike.

Lembikisa had to do some last-ditch defending to block an effort as the visitors cranked up the pressure in the final five minutes.

Substitute Przemyslaw Placheta should have done better with an effort from Tony Springett’s centre but he could not get on top of his strike and it sailed off target.