Ryan Trevitt on target again to send Exeter top of League One

Ryan Trevitt scored for the second away game in succession to earn Exeter a 1-0 win at 10-man Burton that sent them top of League One.

The Brentford loanee fired home from the edge of the box to settle a tight clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

John Brayford almost gave Albion the perfect start, his poked effort rattling the Exeter crossbar inside 90 seconds as Tom Hamer’s long throw threatened to catch the visitors cold.

Max Crocombe produced excellent saves to deny Demetri Mitchell and Reece Cole as Exeter settled but a goalless first half was largely due to Viljami Sinisalo’s crucial save to deny Josh Gordon on the stroke of half-time.

Trevitt was denied by the outstretched leg of Crocombe early in the second half as Exeter threatened and Sinisalo had to produce another good save to deny Albion substitute Steve Seddon.

After Trevitt’s 75th-minute goal, Albion’s afternoon got worse deep into stoppage time when Seddon saw red for a second yellow card as Burton pushed for an equaliser.