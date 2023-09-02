Bolton come back to defeat 10-man Derby for first win in four games

Tyrese Fornah’s own goal completed a miserable afternoon for 10-man Derby during Bolton’s 2-1 comeback win in Sky Bet League One.

Wildsmith was sent off after 48 minutes for handling a Dion Charles shot outside his area after he had tackled Victor Adeboyejo in the initial attack.

Josh Vickers, who came on to make his County league debut as Wildsmith’s replacement, was beaten in the 65th minute as Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross hit Fornah and looped over him.

Bolton fell behind when skipper Conor Hourihane’s 33rd-minute penalty put the visitors in front after Adeboyejo hauled down Callum Elder.

Two minutes before half-time, referee Charles Breakspear awarded another spot-kick – this time for Wanderers – after Korey Smith’s challenge on Josh Sheehan.

Northern Ireland international striker Charles converted for his fifth goal in as many games.

Three minutes after the break, the game took another twist. Substitute Sonny Bradley’s mistake saw Wildsmith attempt to rescue the situation, blocking Adeboyejo’s run but then handling as Charles tried to fire home from 20 yards.

Derby were further frustrated as claims for another penalty for a tackle on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went unheeded as Bolton won for the first time in four games.