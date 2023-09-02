Crewe battle back from behind to secure impressive win over MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe battle back from behind to secure impressive win over MK Dons

By Press Association
Conor Thomas was on target in Crewe’s win (Nick Potts/PA)


League Two leaders MK Dons were stunned by a second-half comeback from Crewe, who ran out 3-1 winners at Gresty Road.

Jonathan Leko fired Graham Alexander’s side ahead early on and MK Dons exerted a tight grip on the game in the first half.

But after the break the Railwaymen’s bright attacking work, helped by the introduction of Shilow Tracey, turned the game around with goals from Conor Thomas, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Chris Long earning Lee Bell’s side a second success of the campaign.

Persistence paid off for Leko when he handed the visitors an early lead with the striker following up his initial effort and one from Alex Gilbey by lashing home in the eighth minute.

Crewe were dangerous on the break and Long flicked Mickey Demetriou’s cross onto the roof of the net, while Rio Adebisi curled a cross just past the far post.

The home side went close just before the hour mark after Tracey teed up Joel Tabiner for a shot which was pushed out by Craig MacGillivray and Demetriou followed up by crashing the ball into the side netting from a tight angle.

And the Cheshire side were level soon after when Tracey picked out Thomas unmarked inside the box and the midfield found the bottom corner with a well-placed drive (62).

Then the MK Dons were at sixes and sevens at the back when some more flamboyant play, this time from Tabiner, saw MacGillivray push out the youngster’s effort and Baker-Richardson followed up to finish from close range in the 69th minute.

Substitute Max Dean was denied by a good save from Harvey Davies as the stunned Dons attempted to hit back. But they could have conceded again as MacGillivray had to push out Long’s angled drive.

And it was Long who capped the victory for the hosts when he took substitute Aaron Rowe’s neat pass inside the box and drove into the corner in the last minute.