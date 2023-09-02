Stevenage brush aside Leyton Orient to continue impressive start to season

Promoted Stevenage continued their fine start to the season as they recorded their fourth league win of the campaign after beating last year’s League Two champions Leyton Orient 3-0 at Brisbane Road.

Charlie McNeill marked his debut for Boro with the opening goal after 21 minutes, Dan Sweeney doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time before Nick Freeman wrapped things up with 12 minutes to go.

However, it should have been Orient who drew first blood when Ruel Sotiriou fired against the crossbar with only the keeper to beat after six minutes.

Instead it was teenager McNeil, signed on loan from Manchester United 24 hours earlier, who opened the scoring when he met a free-kick from Dan Butler to steer the ball past Sol Brynn.

The visitors extended their advantage from their fifth corner of the game when Butler’s cross was headed home Sweeney and from there on, Boro bossed the game.

Stevenage keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond had few concerns, although he was at full stretch to deny a Theo Archibald effort.

Boro then ensured the points would be heading home with them when they notched a superb third goal, Freeman volleying the ball into the roof of the net from 25 yards.