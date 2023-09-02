Stockport get late equaliser to deny Crawley a come-from-behind away win

Stockport substitute Isaac Olaofe scored late to earn Stockport a point as they drew 3-3 at home against Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

Olaofe slotted home from the tightest of angles to deny the visitors, who had come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

Stockport went ahead in the 13th minute when Nick Powell found Louie Barry, who turned inside a defender before lashing home superbly into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was almost two when skipper Paddy Madden met Ryan Rydel’s deep cross, only to head straight at Corey Addai.

Stockport did get their second in the 36th minute when Madden played in Antoni Sarcevic and the early substitute produced a sublime chipped finish to beat Addai.

Crawley halved the deficit three minutes before the interval when Will Wright crossed for Adam Campbell, who volleyed in off the post.

The visitors made it 2-2 nine minutes into the second half when debutant Laurence Maguire volleyed home Liam Kelly’s inswinging cross.

Crawley completed the turnaround in the 65th minute when Danilo Orsi pounced on a defensive mix-up before slotting home.

However, Olaofe levelled when he met Joel Cotterill’s 89th-minute through-ball and coolly slotted underneath Addai.