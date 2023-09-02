Partick come from behind to thump Greenock Morton

Partick Thistle made it back-to-back wins as they came from behind to beat Morton 4-1 despite playing the closing stages with 10 men.

Morton took the lead in the 15th minute. Harry Milne brought down Jai Quitongo outside the area and Robbie Muirhead smashed the resulting free-kick into the bottom-left corner.

Partick levelled six minutes before the break when Steven Lawless’ superb first touch allowed him to race through on goal and slot home to make it 1-1.

And Thistle turned the game around with 20 minutes remaining when Brian Graham turned home after a knock-down from Scott Robinson.

Graham’s second goal in as many minutes made the points safe, and although Milne was sent off for a second yellow card, Partick added a fourth when Tomi Adeloye turned and fired home from close range.