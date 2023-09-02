Hartlepool end a tough week with a win over Wealdstone

Mani Dieseruvwe scored his sixth goal in as many games to help Hartlepool to a 2-1 win at home to Wealdstone.

Pools, who were dealt a significant double injury blow this week with the loss of Anthony Mancini and Dan Dodds for the season, took the lead from their first noteworthy attack in the 11th minute. Joe Grey held the ball up for Tom Crawford and his first-time shot beat goalkeeper Jed Ward.

The home side should have doubled their advantage after 18 minutes when Callum Cooke dispossessed a defender in the box but fired his effort straight at Ward.

Grey let fly with a strike from distance early in the second half which was palmed away by Ward and the same player blazed over from six yards shortly afterwards.

Tahvon Campbell brought a decent save from Pete Jameson after 57 minutes and Jack Cook was inches away with a header as Wealdstone responded.

Hartlepool made it 2-0 with a towering header from Dieseruvwe after 68 minutes but Wealdstone substitute Tarryn Allarakhia pulled one back with a curling effort five minutes later.

Jameson pulled off a stunning save to keep out sub Olufela Olomola’s long-range effort, while Charles Barker grazed the crossbar in stoppage time as Hartlepool were holding on at the death.