Battling Rovers hold on with 10 men against Robins to earn a point By Press Association September 2 2023, 5.43pm Share Battling Rovers hold on with 10 men against Robins to earn a point Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6111049/battling-rovers-hold-on-with-10-men-against-robins-to-earn-a-point/ Copy Link Doncaster’s Tommy Rowe was shown a straight red card just before the break (Nigel French/PA) Doncaster had a man sent off, but held on valiantly for a goalless draw with in-form Swindon. Rovers, bottom of Sky Bet League Two, battled on after Tommy Rowe had been shown a red card just before half-time. The home side had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with George Broadbent’s low drive forcing Murphy Mahoney into a smart save before the Swindon keeper also denied Zain Westbrooke. Rowe then fired a shot narrowly over the crossbar after latching onto a loose ball inside the box. Swindon, though, grew into the game with Charlie Austin and Udoka Godwin-Malife both going close with headers. The key moment came in first-half stoppage time when Rowe was dismissed for a high challenge on Swindon midfielder George McEachran. Swindon looked to make the most of their advantage and Austin’s low drive forced a fine save from Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor. Doncaster, though, remained in the game – and striker Joe Ironside brought an excellent stop from Mahoney as both sides had to settle for a point.