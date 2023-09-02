Oliver Townend keeps heat on leader Tim Price as he chases third Burghley title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oliver Townend keeps heat on leader Tim Price as he chases third Burghley title

By Press Association
Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend maintained his hopes of a third Defender Burghley Horse Trials title after an eventful cross-country phase saw him keep the pressure on world number one Tim Price.

Dorset-based New Zealander Price leads going into Sunday’s showjumping finale on a score of 26.7 penalties aboard Vitali.

But Townend is just 2.3 penalties behind following an outstanding display on his 2017 Burghley champion and Tokyo Olympics team gold medal-winning ride Ballaghmor Class.

The 40-year-old Yorkshireman collected only 4.8 time penalties across a demanding course that saw more than 20 combinations either retire or eliminated.

Townend was among the retirements on his first two horses Tregilder and Swallow Springs – a snapped rein unluckily put paid to Tregilder’s hopes – while others to bow out included Zara Tindall, double Tokyo Olympic medallist Tom McEwen and reigning European individual champion Ros Canter.

Two other British riders strengthened the home challenge behind Townend, with David Doel holding third place and Wills Oakden fourth after immaculate clear jumping rounds.

Townend said: “Ballaghmor Class is a freak of nature – my horse of a lifetime. You can just rely on him time and time again.”