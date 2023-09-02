Late Josh Grant equaliser earns point for Bristol Rovers against Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Josh Grant equaliser earns point for Bristol Rovers against Lincoln

By Press Association
Josh Grant scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol Rovers remain without a home win in Sky Bet League One despite clawing back a point against Lincoln in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Substitute Josh Grant’s header in the fourth minute of stoppage time saw the hosts equalise late in the game when the 24-year-old met an Antony Evans corner with the ball deflecting in.

Lincoln took the lead in the 53rd minute through captain Adam Jackson when he bundled home from close range after goalkeeper Matt Cox had palmed out an Ethan Erhahon volley into a crowded area.

The Rovers players claimed that there had been a handball in the build-up when the ball came off Alistair Smith, but referee Lewis Smith disagreed and Jackson capitalised as the ball broke to him.

The home side dominated possession and territory for much of the game, but failed to make the most of several first-half chances.

Jackson blocked a low Aaron Collins effort after Luke Thomas’ good run after 15 minutes, and Sean Roughan’s sliding challenge stopped Collins volleying home in the 32nd minute.