Leaders Falkirk stretch unbeaten run with victory over Edinburgh

Falkirk maintained their unbeaten start to the cinch League One season and secured a third victory on the bounce with a 2-0 win over Edinburgh.

Alfredo Agyeman gave the Bairns the lead inside the first half an hour and added their second straight after the break when Callumn Morrison’s powerful effort proved too strong for Aidan McAdams.

Hamilton surrendered a two-goal lead after drawing 2-2 with Stirling.

Euan Henderson and Kevin O’Hara put Hamilton two to the good but Josh Cooper’s goal gave Stirling a route back into the game before Kyle Banner headed home to rescue an unlikely point.

Craig Brown scored twice as Montrose returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Queen of the South.

Connor Sammon scored the only goal of the game as Alloa ended a run of three straight defeats with a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers.

Aidan Smith scored an equaliser for Annan to deny Kelty Hearts in a 1-1 draw after Craig Johnston had put the hosts ahead.

Bonnyrigg Rose are top of cinch League Two and made it consecutive wins by thumping Elgin City 5-1 at New Dundas Park.

The home side scored four goals in nine minutes which gave them an unassailable lead, with Neil Martyniuk, Josh Grigor, Reis Peggie and Smart Osalador on target before Martyniuk added the cherry on top of the cake in stoppage time.

Dumbarton secured their third straight victory thanks to Sean Crighton’s late header to snatch a 1-0 win over East Fife.

James Berry snatched victory deep in stoppage time as Stenhousemuir earned an unlikely 1-0 win over Spartans after the away side played the last half an hour with 10 men when Nicky Jamieson was sent off.

Goals from Thomas Orr and Kyle Fleming gave Stranraer a 2-1 win over Peterhead while Clyde and Forfar played out a goalless draw.