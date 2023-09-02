Ebbsfleet sweep past York to sail up to fifth

Ebbsfleet climbed up to fifth in the National League table after a convincing 4-1 home win against York.

Defender Franklin Domi’s saw an early effort for Eastleigh strike a post before the home side took the lead in the 19th minute when Omari Sterling-James’ cross spun over the line.

York drew level in the 27th minute through Zanda Siziba, whose fierce angled drive gave Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins no chance, but Domi restored his side’s lead before the break with a powerful finish.

Ebbsfleet made it 3-1 early in the second half, with Sterling-James’ low cross was converted by forward Craig Tanner.

York went close to reducing the deficit when Kai Kennedy’s header hit the crossbar before Dominic Poleon wrapped it up for Ebbsfleet with another clinical finish in the closing stages.