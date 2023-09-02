Managers point to Premier League tests as Newport and AFC Wimbledon share spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managers point to Premier League tests as Newport and AFC Wimbledon share spoils

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson was satisfied with a point despite his side letting their lead slip away (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Johnnie Jackson admitted his AFC Wimbledon players felt the effects of their energy-sapping Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea as they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Newport.

James Tilley, who put the Dons ahead from the penalty spot at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday before the Premier League side recovered to win 2-1, added his sixth and seventh goals of the season to put Jackson’s men 2-0 up inside half an hour in the south Wales sun.

The former Crawley forward pinged his first in off the post from the edge of the area after nine minutes before doubling the Dons’ advantage with another piledriver from distance on 30 minutes.

But County’s top scorer Will Evans gave his side a lifeline with his eighth of the campaign in all competitions in first-half stoppage time.

And Omar Bogle bagged his first of the season on his first start in the league to level the match 10 minutes into the second half.

Tilley went closest to winning it in the closing stages but he was denied a hat-trick when Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend stuck out a hand to keep out his bullet header and earn his side a point.

“Obviously, to get ourselves in that situation in the game, we’re slightly disappointed,” said Jackson.

“But, on the balance of it, after the week we’ve had, I think it is a good point.

“We got two really good goals from Tills, and I’m a bit disappointed with the ones we conceded.

“For 35 minutes I thought we were outstanding, then you saw – mentally and physically – what Wednesday would have taken out of the team.

“But we rallied, which was pleasing. When they got level, their fans are expecting them to go on and win. But their keeper made the best save of the day from Tilley’s header.”

County manager Graham Coughlan felt his side were also paying the price for a gruelling penalty shoot-out loss to Brentford on Tuesday night.

“It was a really tough afternoon and I’ve got to take my hat off to Wimbledon as well,” said the Irishman.

“You could see that the four goals were down to the midweek exertions of two teams that went toe-to-toe with Premier League sides, then chuck a red-hot day on top as well.

“You could probably see the fatigue factor, the mental and physical tiredness that set into the players.

“Fair play to the two sets of players for what they produced off the back of a tough week that was draining and tiring.

“You could see on the hour mark that the energy levels just weren’t there, but I am proud of the lads.”