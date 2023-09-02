A perfect away performance – Gary Caldwell delighted with Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A perfect away performance – Gary Caldwell delighted with Exeter

By Press Association
Gary Caldwell’s side are top of the table (Steven Paston/PA)
Exeter boss Gary Caldwell praised a “perfect away performance” after a 1-0 win at Burton sent the Grecians top of League One.

On-loan midfielder Ryan Trevitt scored the winner in the 75th minute.

“Absolutely delighted to come away from home and I thought it was a perfect away performance and a brilliant three points,” Caldwell said.

“I am really proud of them. We came with a clear game plan to dominate possession and control the game. With that you are always going to have to defend long throws and corners here.

“They are a good side that put you under a lot of pressure and when we were asked to do that, I thought we were excellent.”

Exeter survived a scare when Albion skipper John Brayford hit the bar inside the first 90 seconds before growing into the game.

Caldwell said: “We had to compete in those first 15 minutes to see off that early threat and then after 20 minutes or so we got control of the game and dominated possession and from there I felt very comfortable.”

Exeter proved difficult to break down and Caldwell praised the whole team approach to games.

“Our number nine is our first defender, and our goalkeeper is our first attacker,” he added.

“The way we want to play is to have that team ethos and right now we are getting both parts of the game right.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria had to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban and also saw his side finish with 10 men when substitute Steve Seddon was sent off for a second yellow card deep in added time.

“It was very tough for me,” he admitted.

“I never want to experience that again. Probably my team needed me today on the sidelines to inject that bit of energy in the second half.

“Exeter are a good team, very rigid and they don’t give a lot of chances away.

“I thought we had most of the game in the first half, but it was always going to be a tight game and whoever was going to score first, it was going to be difficult for the other team to come back.

“It was a sweet shot from Trevitt right into the bottom corner and we sent all our attackers on and some of them showed glimpses of what we can expect when they are fit.”

Goals have been a problem for the Brewers with most of their strikers injured or only just returning to fitness, but Maamria hopes that with two weeks off players will return and fortunes change.

He added: “Hopefully we can get some of our forward players back fit and that is what we are lacking. Everyone can see that we are lacking goals at the top end.”