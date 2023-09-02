Jason Pearce points to Alfie May work ethic as key to overdue Charlton victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Pearce points to Alfie May work ethic as key to overdue Charlton victory

By Press Association
Jason Pearce, pictured, hailed Alfie May after his goals for Charlton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jason Pearce, pictured, hailed Alfie May after his goals for Charlton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charlton interim boss Jason Pearce praised the work ethic of Alfie May after the striker’s double earned a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood.

May, a summer signing from Cheltenham, scored for the third successive match and took his tally for the campaign to four goals as the Addicks ended a four-match losing streak in Sky Bet League One.

Chem Campbell’s perceptive pass put the 30-year-old through and he threaded his finish confidently past Cod Army keeper Stephen McMullen in the 43rd minute. It wiped out Jayden Stockley’s header which had put the visitors in front in the 16th minute.

Charlton’s second-half pressure finally paid off in the 73rd minute. Fleetwood defender Olabusun Lawal tripped Corey Blackett-Taylor inside the penalty area and May opted to lash his spot-kick straight down the middle.

Pearce, placed in charge after manager Dean Holden was sacked on Sunday, said: “Alfie keeps getting in the right place and the right time. He’s a natural goalscorer. As long as we provide the service then he’ll get the goals.

“What I’ve liked since he came in is that his work rate is outstanding. At the end of the game he is doing doggies back and forth for the team.

“Hopefully this win kick-starts the season. I could feel the second goal was coming – shooting towards the Covered End, with the fans behind us. I felt at the time we needed to get someone up there with Alfie and changed to a 4-4-2, went a little more attacking, and it paid off.

“In the first half I was a little bit disappointed. The first time we put the ball behind them was Alfie May’s goal – our counter-press when we lost the ball wasn’t good enough and defending our box needs to be better. We had a little pop at them at half-time, they agreed with us and performed very well in the second half.”

Fleetwood have taken one point from a possible 18.

Head coach Scott Brown said: “We controlled large periods of the first half and were the better team, yet again someone makes a mistake and we get punished – one shot on target.

“They start the second half a little more eager and with more positivity, then Roons (Shaun Rooney) switches off then Blackett-Taylor gets in behind.

“It’s one mistake after another at this moment in time. We are giving teams encouragement to score.

“They didn’t really play through us and that one time they do, we’re not big enough and brave enough to hold the positions. Don’t give away penalties and make it easy for them.

“The first half we were by far the better team, they didn’t know how to deal with us. We need to be more ruthless. We get in behind and cause problems but we don’t pick the right pass – we panic. Alfie May gets in there and scores.

“We’ve not got that little bit of quality in the final third.”