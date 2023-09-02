It was a wonderful way to win the game – Kieran McKenna praises Ipswich comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It was a wonderful way to win the game – Kieran McKenna praises Ipswich comeback

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna (right) hailed his side’s come-from-behind victory (George Twekesbury/PA)
Kieran McKenna (right) hailed his side’s come-from-behind victory (George Twekesbury/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna described his side’s come-from-behind victory against Cardiff as “a wonderful way to win the game”.

Town overturned a 2-0 lead with three second-half goals to win 3-2 and climb up to second in the Sky Bet Championship.

McKenna said: “That’s a wonderful way to win the game.

“We showed all the qualities that I believe we’ve got in the group and that we’ve built over the last 18 months in terms of the resilience, the belief in what they’re doing and the unity for the subs to come on and bring us something different and to keep going right until the last whistle. It’s a great win.

“We said at the start of the season that we’re not going to win every game, we’re not going to win every game here, but we’ll try and give the supporters a team that will play brave football and we’ll fight to the last minute and I think today we did both.

“It was definitely a different type of game and a difficult challenge. I think it’s the first time in the Championship that somebody has come here and played a low block against us.

“It’s the first time a team has come here and defended in numbers behind the ball and that’s a big challenge for us.”

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut said there were “positives” to take from his team’s performance but wants his players to be “more aggressive” in a bid to win matches.

“These type of games when you are leading 2-0, you have to not give it away,” Bulut said. “We could not manage it in the second half so that we can keep the result or to score one more because we had the chances.

“Even first half we had the chances. I lost three points today.

“You have to be more calm. The team is not from three or four players, everybody has to be involved.

“In the second half some of my players were not involved in the game. If you cannot keep the ball you get pressure.

“I think the break now will be good for us to analyse our issues defensively.

“We could not manage to keep the opponent from our goal.

“Everybody has to be 100 per cent. We know we have a lot of positive things in our game but we have to be more aggressive.”

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and skipper Joe Ralls had put the Bluebirds 2-0 in front.

But Ipswich came back strongly after the break and won it thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and a brace from substitute Freddie Ladapo.